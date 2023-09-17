Congo debunks reports of coup attempt

By Tunde Osho

The Congolese government has quashed rumours of a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso.

Thierry Moungalla, the country’s minister of information, spoke via a message posted on the X platform tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, some social media accounts and news reports claimed a coup attempt was underway in the country as the president was away attending the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

While the reports said the identities of the coup plotters were unknown, they suggested that the commander of the presidential guard had a role to play in the attempted takeover.

Moungalla described the reports as fake news.

“Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway at #Brazzaville. The Government denies this fake news,” the minister tweeted.

“We re-assure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities.”

Nguesso is a former military officer who has been president since 1997.

He had been part of a military coup that ousted former President Alphonse Massemaba-Debat in 1968.

The development comes amid growing concerns about a regressing democracy in Africa, where the military has been staging coups in recent times.