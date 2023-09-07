‘Concrete has come to stay’ FG issues fresh directives on road construction

Umahi

…orders completion of carriage ways before spurs

…insists concrete technology has come to stay

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has directed the contractors working on Federal roads especially in the South East Region to prioritize the completion of carriageways first before working on the spurs in order to ensure speedy project completion.

Umahi gave the order while inspecting the ongoing construction work at the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway in Enugu and Anambra States by MTN Nigeria Communication Plc.

Other projects inspected include: the Rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Onitsha Road (Opi Junction – Ukehe – Okpatu – Awhum, Abor –Udi – Oji to Anambra border among others in the South East.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director (Information) Press & Public Relations Unit, of the Ministry, Lere-Adams Blessing, in Abuja, on Thursday.

She said the Minister also ordered that the remaining portion of the roads still under construction be done using concrete pavement as he noticed that some of the road shoulders are already cracking because the quality of bitumen in use is of low quality and adulterated.

The Director quoted Umahi as saying, “ I will allow the portions already laid with asphalt but the failing road shoulder should be replaced with concrete carriage, I know what I am saying, the quality of bitumen in this country is low and adulterated.

“We will not give up the fight till we get to the level where after construction, the road stays for 30 – 50 years before we talk of maintenance.”

The Minister maintained that the use of concrete technology in road construction is cheaper, safer and reduces the longer time contractors have to stay on site trying to patch failed portions after the project completion, and that with the use of concrete pavement ,no one goes back to check if the road is failing or not because road failure when concrete is in use is laughable.

Adding, “It is safer doing it on concrete and cheaper, I believe strongly that when a project is so expensive it keeps the contractor a longer time on site because he will keep delaying to get all his payment meanwhile there is no money to pay him so he keeps staying on site doing nothing.

The Minister subsequently directed all contractors that have left their site because of payment to quickly and immediately move back to site or he will terminate the contract noting that the monies released already to the contractors from what he was told is suppose `to complete the carriageways before requesting for additional money.

He said, “I am optimistic that the money available will complete the work, come with your bill of quantity so we review it and give you proper directive, move back to site immediately to continue your work within 7 days or I terminate the contractor, you cannot say we are owing you and because of that you stop work.”

Umahi promised the contractors that funds would be made available as long as they played their part in ensuring project delivery in line with agreements reached.

He added that he will be meeting with the funding partners and the one being financed through appropriation, all will be given attention.

According to him, “You said there is no money to complete the project, it is my duty to chase the debt, it is yours to go back to site. I guarantee that the money will be paid, I will meet with the financers and we will do what we are suppose to do”

The Minister demanded that the Director Highways South East, Engr. Bede Obioha brings up the entire project for review to see how they will put ideas together to ensure that all the outstanding projects be completed and be open for usage.

While briefing the Minister and his team, the Operations Manager, Niger Cat Construction Company Ltd. Engr. Fadi Mosaad, commended the Minister for his directives on the use of concrete pavement saying it’s going to help considering the soil texture and the terrain of the zone.

The projects visited are : Rehabilitation of old Enugu – Port Harcourt Road (Agbogugu – Abia Border spur to Mmaku, Rehabilitation of Oji – Achi – mmaku – Awgu – Ndeabgor Road section 1 in Enugu State, Construction of Ugwueme – Nenwenta – Mkwe – Ezere – Awunta – Obeagu – Mgbidi Nmaku Road in Enugu State, construction of Enugu – Onitsha Expressway in Enugu and Anambra States, The Rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Onitsha Road (Opi Junction – Ukehe – Okpatu – Awhum, Abor –Udi – Oji to Anambra.

In a related development, the Minister said the battle to enforce the use of concrete technology will continue because the present administration wants Nigerians to get value for money.

He made the pronouncement in a chart with reporters during his inspection tour of the Rehabilitation of Outstanding Section of Onitsha – Enugu Expressway under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme – Contract no 7629 on September 6, 2023.

In his words, ” I have looked at the cost of bimodal cause, the wearing costs on our roads, it is safer doing it on concrete, it’s going to be cheaper, Niger Cat is doing it that’s why I directed that the right-hand side of the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway be done on concrete”.

He directed that Enugu Section lll – Port-Harcourt expressway by Messrs CGC Nig Ltd also that the second carriageway be totally done on concrete, “we are safer on concrete in the South East and that’s what we are going to be doing” he added.

Umahi frowned at the costing of Ozalla – Isu – Onitsha and an additional 3km with bridges to cost fifteen billion naira, he instructed that the work be brought back to be looked at. ” I saw the road leading to Ozalla – Isu – Onitsha, I’m very shocked that four bridges and 3km additional road is said to be costing fifteen billion, I believe strongly that there’s no other way it will cost us more than three – four billion.

He made it known that contractors should stay aside when budget is too expensive and the budgeting process is low because it’s unhealthy for the contractor. ” What I want to do when a budget is too expensive and budgeting process is very low, the contractors can stay aside like what we are witnessing ten to fifteen years, it’s not healthy for the contractor, because he is loosing money on equipment and maintaining the work”. “Ogbulafor – Okalagun roads because it was awarded in 2010, the whole shoulders are gone”.

Earlier, the contractor while explaining the work, said it will be completed by April 2025 and also that there was no problem of funding.”