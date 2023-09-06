Compared to Buhari, Tinubu has many positives in 100 days – Chekwas Okorie

Chief Okorie

By Clifford Ndujihe

FOUNDER of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and former Presidential Candidate, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu as he tackles the problems of the country.

Assessing the performance of the president so far, Okorie said: “There are many positives that can be credited to President Tinubu in his first 100 days in office relative to his predecessor (Muhaammadu Buhari), who was even nicknamed Baba-go-slow as a result of his lethargic tendencies and indecisiveness on matters of national urgency.”

He continued: “Most of President Tinubu’s bold initiatives will mature into fruition and impact positively on the majority of the people over time. His ministers who have recently been sworn into office have been equipped with the President’s 8 point template for rapid development of Nigeria and the creation of jobs. Practically, all the ministers have hit the ground running and have been raising the hopes of the people. It will appear that the president listened to genuine advice by well-meaning Nigerians that public office holders must be subjected to periodic appraisals based on realiseable targets. “He should not hesitate to offload those who are found wanting. Obviously, there is heightened suffering of the citizens at this initial stage of the young administration of President Tinubu, but most of his difficult decisions are unavoidable if we are to come out of the woods and embark on a sustainable recovery process.

“It is reassuring that the President has committed to not borrowing any more to fund national projects. “The welcome policy statement is a result of the measures taken to block leakages and raise national revenues. He has publicly rejected the practice of servicing our huge loan portfolio with 90 percent of our revenue receipts. “There are some indications of the prospects for a brighter future. I disagree with the picture of a gloomy future, which some members of the opposition are painting. It is also important to acknowledge that the process of national healing has started in ernest.

“There is a reasonable sense of equal citizenship by a cross-section of Nigerians. The healing of the wide division and alienation some Nigerians have suffered is a precursor to national unity, which Nigeria urgently needs. In view of where we are coming from, I would rather make an objective appraisal of the Tinubu administration after his first one year in office. He has effectively used his first 100 days in office to lay a solid foundation, set the stage, and point to the direction of what is to be expected. “Such clarity of direction is what has been lacking in the past. This will help the private sector to plan their investment strategies without the fear of sudden and unexpected dislocations.”