Commence palliatives distribution immediately, Civil Society group tells Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- The Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET) a foremost Citizen stakeholders’ group has urged Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State to commence without further delay, the distribution of Palliatives meant to cushion the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal in the state.

Leader of the group, Prince Chris Azor, who spoke after a stakeholders focused group meeting on strategies to address the sufferings of citizens in the face of current existential challenges, demanded the inclusion of Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in the distribution programme.

According to Azor, CSOs across the country have expressed serious concerns about the plight of the suffering masses in the face of what he described as the humongous hike in prices of commodities, transportation and general livelihoods.

The group also observed that the palliative packages by the federal and state governments would not be enough to cushion the effects of current hardship faced by Nigerians and implored well meaning individuals and organizations to device other intervention mechanisms that would be far reaching and sustainable.

“We observe that there are some level of implementation in the health sector, through antenatal and postnatal free services. We expect the major interventions to commence immediately because the masses are really suffering.

“We are ready to partner with the state government and other stakeholders in monitoring the implementation process in order to ensure inclusivity, transparency and accountability,” Azor said.