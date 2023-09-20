Comedian, Acapella storms Canadian cities with ‘More Than A Legend’ tour

The month of October is already looking good for the people of Canada, especially Canadia-based Nigerians, as top Nigerian superstar comedian, Acapella and some of his notable colleagues will be shutting down major cities with the “More Than A Legend” 2023 Tour.

Speaking to newsmen via a Zoom press conference, the multi-award winning comic star and actor whose real names are Benneth Chinedu Daniel, expressed his excitement and what his fans should expect at the event, which has been tagged “The Uncontrollably Laughs”.

He also hinted on some of his plans for the year.

His wors: “Let me start by first recognizing the grace of God over my life and career. 2023 has been great year, with several highlights, one of which is what we are about to witness in Canada.

“Although I have always been connected with my fans across the globe, but you see, this is one tour that means a lot to me.

“Not because it is going to be in Canada, or because of some of the other heavyweights on the tour, but because I consider it a special moment anytime I have the opportunity of connecting with my fans in person, especially my Naija family.

“Trust me, I do not take such moment for granted. Though na by grace, I believe it takes an extra ordinary heart to love and appreciate people for their craft. My fans are the reason I am still in the business of comedy and entertainment in general. Without them, I won’t be here today.

“What more can I ask for, than to be thankful and grateful. I look forward to serving them the best of comedy jokes in October. So much is still lined up for the year, God willing, we will make it happen,” he enthused.

The 2023 “More Than A Legend” tour which is powered by Prince George Entertainment will featured other comedians such as, YouTube recognized entertainer, Acapella, ace comedian, I Go Die, among others.

‘Double Wahala’ crooner from Nigeria, Oritse Femi will be performing live, while Mc Morris will be the host of the evening. Some of the cities include, Toronto, Calcary, Halifax, Winnipeg, Ottawa.