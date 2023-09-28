Colombia 2024 WWC: Falconets advance to third round as Mauritius withdraw

Nigeria’s U-20 female football team, the Falconets, have progressed to the third round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women World Cup finals in Colombia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this followed the withdrawal of the Mauritius Football Association from the ongoing African qualifiers.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Thursday said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) notified NFF through a letter.

“Kindly note that CAF was informed of the withdrawal of Mauritius Football Association from the African qualifiers of the FIFA U-20 WWC 2024.

“Consequently, Nigeria is qualified to the next round of the competition, and the missions of all officials of matches 37 & 38 are cancelled,” read a communication from CAF to the Nigeria Football Federation, the Olajire said.

NAN reports that the Falconets were scheduled to fly to Mauritius next week for the first leg in Saint Pierre against the country`s U-20 women.

The return leg was scheduled for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on October 14.

The Falconets reached the finals of the competition in 2010 and 2014 and the semi-finals in 2012, making them the most prosperous African team in the tournament.