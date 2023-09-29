Coalition of Youth Leaders write Tinubu, demands SSAP Youth Affairs

Tinubu

BY: Victoria Ojeme

Youths from across the nation under the auspices of the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CNYL) have demanded that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu appoint a Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Youth Affairs, and other appointments from among renowned and practising Youth Development Experts and Professionals in the country.

Nehemiah Zakka who spoke on behalf of the Coalition, commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for re-establishing a full-fledged Ministry of Youth Development, for also appointing young people into Federal Cabinet members, as he makes history for becoming the first President to uplift the Ministry by appointing a Minister and a Minister of State, hence, showcasing the importance the President places on Youth Development.

In the speech signed by 42 Youth Organizations, the National Coordinator of the Coalition, Comrade Nehemiah Zaka, revealed that a letter of appeal to this effect had already been written to President Tinubu and was received and acknowledged in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

The Coalition which is made up of Youth activists from network of Voluntary Youth Associations, Ethnic, Socio-cultural, Religious, Political and Professional Youth Associations, stressed that appointing a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth Affairs, and other political appointments from among the Collation would both satisfy the yearnings of vast population of the Youth Constituency, and equally bring experience and expertise to bear on decision making processes on Youth Development matters in the Renewed Hope Government of President Tinubu.

The Group further stated that strategic advocacy have been planned to press home their demands, which they believed was in the best interests of the nation and participatory government promised by Mr President.