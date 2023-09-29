Coaching firm moves to empower parent, teen coaches

Ace coaching firm, Eagleforts Integrated Resources, has announced the launch of ‘Family Development Professional Brand Acceleration Program’, an initiative designed to equip parent and teen coaches.

According to Richard Okere Jr., CEO, Eagleforts Integrated Resources, the initiative is tailored to fortify teen and parent coaches with the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to effect positive change within families as they navigate complexities ranging from the digital age’s impact on relationships to evolving educational paradigms.

Underscoring the program’s significance, he said: “We firmly believe that the strength of our society lies in the resilience and well-being of our families.

“Teen and parent coaches serve as invaluable guides during pivotal moments in a family’s journey. Through this program, we are not just enhancing coaching skills but strengthening the very fabric of our communities.

“The family unit stands as the cornerstone of our society. Parents and guardians are entrusted with the monumental task of nurturing the next generation.

“The best equipped to guide them are parent and teen coaches. Many possess the skills and experience required to assist effectively and lucratively, and our mission is to empower them.

“The ‘Family Development Professional Brand Acceleration Program’ represents a pivotal advancement in the realm of coaching and consulting.

“Melding pioneering coaching techniques with business acumen, this program is meticulously designed to address the unique challenges faced by teen and parent coaches,” he added.