Climate Change: Don advocates use of digital technology to boost food production

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Prof. Adewale Dipeolu of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has reinforced the use of digital technology as parts of measures to combat the effects of climate change on agriculture by farmers, especially those in remote part of the country.

Prof. Dipeolu, the team leader of Digital Financial Solutions for Farmers in Remote Communities (DIFISOL) Project, made the call while speaking at a workshop funded by the European Union (EU) to discuss findings of their baseline study on effects of climate change on agriculture in remote communities in Imo, Ogun, and Kwara States.

The two days workshop funded by the European Union (EU) and which had 40 stakeholders drawn from government institutions, technical and vocational training schools specializing in agriculture, research institute and governmental technology agencies as participants was held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Prof Dipeolu said the aim of the project was to find ways of combating the multifaceted challenges facing Nigerian farmers, especially in remote communities, occasioned by climate change, with the aid of digital innovation.

He said that the DIFISOL Project, funded by the European Union aim to uplift agriculture in rural communities through innovative digital solutions and sustainable farming techniques.

Dipeolu said “Nigeria’s agricultural sector has been grappling with numerous challenges, exacerbated by climate change, erratic rainfall, erosion, pest and disease outbreaks, and insecurity issues, such as farmer-herder clashes. These adversities have left farmers vulnerable, particularly those residing in remote rural areas”.

He explained further that the DIFISOL Project envisioned a future where digital technology aids farmers in achieving sustainable agricultural practices.

The agriculturist said “we did a baseline study in three states of Imo, Ogun and Kwara States. We are here now to discuss the findings on the baseline study. We went to field to see if farmers are aware of this digital solutions to climate change. What are the challenges farmers face with the climate change? If they use this digital provisions, is it affordable for them? Do they understand what they are trying to do to give them digital solutions and so on”.

“After this workshop, we’ll collate all challenges we found on the field, which will guide us to develop an application that will be made available to farmers in the country, begining with those in Imo, Ogun and Kwara States.

“We hope that the app will assist the farmers in their day-to-day activities. We hope that it will also help them to go into other livelihood activities and so on. That’s the essence of this particular workshop.

“This app will be translated into three languages; Yoruba, Igbo and Fulani/Hausa for farmers in the country to be able to use it effectively”.

“The primary beneficiaries of this initiative encompass rural farmers, with particular emphasis on women and young involved in farming.

“Additionally, local authorities, telecoms providers, and officials in various Nigerian localities stand to benefit from specialized training in digital solutions, which will promote sustainable agricultural practices and offer alternative livelihoods for rural farmers, enabling them adapt to the challenges posed by climate change. The ultimate beneficiaries of this project are expected to exceed 3,000,000 individuals residing in rural communities”.