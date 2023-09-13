Clerics caution African leaders against excessive borrowing

As Nigeria hosts 12th All Africa Conference of Churches

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a stark warning, Dr. Israel Akanji, President of Nigerian Baptist Convention has sounded the alarm over the potential dangers of excessive borrowing in Africa, cautioning against mortgaging the continent’s future.



During a press briefing held on Wednesday in Abuja by the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Akanji emphasized the urgent need for sustainable financial practices to safeguard the prosperity of future generations.



His remarks came amidst mounting concerns over political instability, pervasive corruption, and escalating debt levels across the continent.



“We wish to counsel our African countries not to mortgage the future of the continent by the humongous amount of loans being received at the moment and which has enormous negative consequences for the coming generations,” Dr. Akanji said.

He also expressed concerns about the high rate of corruption prevalent in many political circles across the continent.

“We are deeply concerned about the sporadic occurrences of coups d’état and military takeovers, and we regret that this is still an option in our continent,” the cleric said.



Meanwhile, Dr. Akanji announced that Nigeria will host the 12th All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) Assembly for the first time in its history.



According to him, the assembly will also serve as a platform for Christian leaders across Africa to provide theological insights on the pressing issues facing the continent, including conflict and peace-building, economic development and poverty alleviation, human rights and social justice, and religious freedom and interreligious coexistence, among others.



Akanji stressed that the conference, set to take place in Abuja from November 17th to 23rd, 2023, will coincide with the 60th anniversary celebrations of the AACC.



He disclosed that the ceremonial opening and anniversary celebrations are scheduled for November 19th at the National Christian Center.

Akanji, who chairs the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the conference, explained that the AACC Assembly, will welcome 600 delegates from about 43 countries.



He described it as a testament to the growth and cohesion of the Christian community in Africa since the AACC’s inception 64 years ago in Ibadan, Nigeria.



Akanji stressed that the assembly will serve as a platform to strengthen efforts in addressing the complex issues facing the African continent and the world.

“We believe that dialogue – both political and interreligious – is always the best option towards justice,” the LOC Chairman added.



He emphasized the AACC’s commitment to playing a pivotal role in efforts to eradicate militancy and all forms of violence on the continent.



“The assembly is expected to focus on peace-building, religious tolerance, economic development, and poverty alleviation,” Akanji said.

Rev. Dr. Fidon Mwombek, the General Secretary of the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), expressed high anticipation for the upcoming event, highlighting Nigeria’s potential to bring vibrant leaders with a strong spiritual essence.

He said, “From Nigeria, we anticipate the presence of vibrant leaders who possess a strong spiritual essence. Additionally, we admire the renowned hospitality that Nigerians are known for.

“Therefore, we firmly believe that when we gather here, we will be infused with the energy derived from the Nigerian people, as well as their laws, which reflect their recent faith.



“Furthermore, we are eager to witness their commitment to Pan African ideals, as Nigeria holds a prominent position as the leader of Africa, whether one embraces this fact or not.”