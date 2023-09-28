Clarify reasons for sudden dismissal of Heads of FCT agencies – TI, others urge Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

The Head of Transparency International (Nigeria), and Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has called upon FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to clarify his reasons for the sudden dismissal of the heads of 21 government agencies.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, Rafsanjani emphasized the importance of Governor Wike transparently communicating his rationale behind this decision in order to maintain public trust and uphold transparency.

“If FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike indeed made the decision to dismiss the heads of 21 agencies solely because their tenures had expired, then his actions can be deemed both constitutional and morally justifiable,” Rafsanjani stated, emphasizing the importance of respecting institutional continuity and the significance of tenure in public service.

However, Rafsanjani also pointed out the possibility of ulterior motives behind Wike’s decision.

“However, if it is discovered that Wike acted out of self-interest or with the aim of appointing individuals who are aligned with his own political agenda, then his actions would be considered inappropriate and unfair,” he warned.

Rafsanjani underscored the necessity for a comprehensive explanation from Wike.

“It is essential for Governor Wike to transparently communicate his reasons for the mass sacking to the Nigerian public. Providing a comprehensive explanation will help to address concerns and ensure accountability in the decision-making process,” he declared.

The CISLAC head also cautioned against making blanket judgments about the dismissed officials.

“While it may be argued that some individuals were ineffective or corrupt, it is unreasonable to assume that every single one of them fell under this category,” Rafsanjani noted.

In a similar vein, the Global Justice Initiative (GJI), led by Executive Director Ezeukwu, echoed Rafsanjani’s sentiments.

GJI, a renowned non-governmental organization committed to promoting social justice and human rights, also urged the FCT Minister to shed light on his decision, affirming that a detailed explanation is needed to uphold accountability and transparency in public service.

Ezeukwu emphasized the importance of transparency, stating, “In order to maintain public trust and ensure effective governance, it is imperative for officials to provide a comprehensive explanation for their decisions.”

Furthermore, she explained that accountability is a cornerstone of a functioning democracy.

“Accountability is the backbone of responsible governance. The public has the right to know the reasoning behind decisions made by public officials, particularly when they impact the lives and well-being of citizens,” she said.