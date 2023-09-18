CJN tasks Judges, Justices on legal issues in telecom industry

Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

The Chief Judge of the Federation Justice, Olukayode Ariwoola, on Monday charged Judges and Justices to be abreast with the current issues in the telecom industry to ensure fair adjudication.

The Chief Judge spoke during the 2023 National Workshop for Judges and Justices on telecom issues organized by the Nigeria Communication Commission ( NCC), in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) held in Kano.

He said that the workshop is very timely especially with the advancement of the telecom industry.

Ariwoola said that the event would serve as an avenue where challenges affecting the communication sector would be deliberated and modalities of addressing the challenges would be fine-tuned.

He said the workshop, themed “The Adjudication Path in a Digital Era”, would play a vital role in building the capacity of judges and justices with a view to achieve the desired goals.

In his remark, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof.Umar Danbatta said the workshop was aimed at ensuring fair adjudication on issues related to communication.

He said: ” This workshop has been an annual event for almost a decade and the idea behind its conduct is to bring members of the judiciary up to speed with knowledge on the telecom issue.

”This is to ensure that when cases regarding the telecom industry arise there will be speed in the administration of justice because they are abreast with the issues.”

Danbatta added that NCC was working assiduously towards the review of Nigerian Telecommunications Act.

Earlier, the Administrator, National Judicial Institute, Justice Salisu Garba said the workshop would play a vital role in providing a framework for regulations of the communication industry.

He urged the participants to make adequate utilization of the experiences they would acquire during the training.( NAN)