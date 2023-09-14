CIS, others unfold strategies to grow GDP

By Peter Egwuatu

The President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Oluwole Adeosun, and other eminent professionals in the public and private sector, have identified deployment of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and provision of liquidity under ease of doing business scheme, among others to enhance Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Addressing participants at the 2023 Annual National Workshop of CIS in Abuja at the weekend, Adeosun lamented that the last recorded double-digit GDP growth was in 2002 when the indicator grew by 15.33%.

He stated: “It has been established globally that one of the most effective routes towards achieving fast-paced economic growth, is the adoption of Public Private Partnership (PPP). While we accept that this has been tried in Nigeria to some extent, emphasis has not been as it should be. It is our conviction at the Institute that utilizing the capital market optimally will significantly enhance the effectiveness of Public Private Partnership in accelerating the GDP growth in Nigeria.

“Our present infrastructure deficit is estimated at US 3 Trillion Dollars over the next 30 years, constituting 30 percent of the GDP as against 70 percent by other middle -income nations. This constitutes a setback which needs to be corrected.

“At CIS, we believe that with genuine concern, altruism, innovative ideas, patriotic zeal and political will on the part of the government, our economy will be set on the right footing.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, who spoke on “Macro-Economic Policy Framework for Nigeria”, explained that government should address the issue of liquidity to tackle insecurity, rising inflation and other macro-economic vagaries affecting Nigeria.

He stated: “The basic economic problem in Nigeria is illiquidity. This is in form of fiscal illiquidity, forex illiquidity or systemic illiquidity. The dominant sources of illiquidity are the challenges associated with exports and inability of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to thrive due to lack of enabling business environment. Growth is a consequence of liquidity. Countries must get liquidity right.”