Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria endorses Africa Cinema Summit 2023

LAGOS – The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) is proud to announce its support for the upcoming Africa Cinema Summit, set to take place from November 14th to 16th, 2023.

As a driving force in Nigeria’s booming film industry, CEAN recognises the importance of collaboration, dialogue, and the exchange of ideas in elevating African cinema to a prominent position on the global stage.

The summit, hosted by the National Film Authority of Ghana in partnership with Filmhouse Group and Silverbird Cinemas, serves as an essential platform for industry professionals across the continent. This event promises to be a convergence of insightful discussions, skill-enhancing sessions, and opportunities to network, all aimed at fostering growth, inclusivity, and innovation in the film sector.

The President of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, Opeyemi Ajayi, expressed the group’s excitement about the summit and pledged support to the African Cinema Summit. “CEAN’s endorsement and participation symbolise our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where African filmmakers, exhibitors, and other stakeholders can flourish.”

Ajayi further highlighted the importance of collaboration in the African market, saying, “This is a move in the right direction. With Africa being one of the most rapidly growing young continents in the world, we can’t underscore the potential in a world of innovation.

“In 2022, we generated N6.94 billion in revenue, and that’s just a fraction compared to what we can achieve. It’s vital for us as professional filmmakers within the sector to come together, exchange ideas, and work towards the growth and development of African cinema.”

CEAN’s endorsement of the Africa Cinema Summit highlights a collective vision of celebrating Africa’s distinctive narratives and ensuring the sustainable growth of its cinema industry. As the summit approaches, the industry awaits its outcomes with eager anticipation, optimistic about a united future for African cinema.

The compelling narratives from this continent indeed deserve a global stage, and platforms like the Africa Cinema Summit are instrumental in achieving this vision.