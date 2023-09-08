Choosing gospel music was a necessity for me – Danny Roy

By Rita Okoye

Danny Roy, a rising star in the gospel music scene, has shared his remarkable journey of faith, inspiration, and unwavering commitment to the genre that has touched his soul. From a childhood filled with the harmonious sounds of gospel music, Danny Roy’s path into the world of music was destined.

Born and raised in the heartwarming outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria, Danny Roy’s extraordinary talent was evident from a tender age. At just six years old, he began composing and scoring intricate compositions, showcasing a prodigious gift that would ultimately lead him to join the choir and captivate local churches and events with his angelic voice.

In 2017, Danny Roy took a monumental step towards turning his passion into a professional career. His debut album, aptly titled “For Love,” stands as a testament to his unyielding dedication to the theme of love. What sets this album apart is the fact that all six initial tracks were composed, recorded, and released within a mere fortnight, demonstrating Danny Roy’s deep connection to the themes of extreme love and reliance on the God of love.

Danny Roy shares his profound thoughts on his musical journey:

“Choosing Gospel music as a career path for me was a necessity; I have always felt so close to God. He found me and gave me my gifts. Singing His worship and praise brings out the best in me. That’s what I categorize as the Fulfillment of Destiny. I come from a very loving and supportive family. I think music talent runs in our blood. My sisters are vocally outstanding, and my mum is a lyricist. My parents beautified our childhood by introducing us to Gospel music and fervent worship.”

Reflecting on his album “For Love,” Danny Roy remarks:

“The ‘For Love’ album was a gift from above. When I released my first single ‘And I Love You,’ I had no idea I would be recording a whole album. How I get inspiration for my music is beyond my physical abilities. God has been helping me so far, and He put great people around me. MFMCF my campus fellowship then was really supportive, my family and friends also encouraged me to release more songs, and an album was ready in just two weeks. The theme of the album was Love. This is very important to me as I had just written a book about God’s Love titled ‘Darkened’ with my pen name Daniel C. Kings. My identity has been infused with extreme love as it is what humanity should live by; it’s all our end goal, especially in these hard times.”

Regarding his hit track “Because Of Love” and his upcoming projects, Danny Roy adds:

“Because Of Love is my favorite track from my soon-to-be released Sophomore album. The song talks about total surrender to God and dependence on Him. I was in a dark place for a long time, and God came to my rescue and blessed me with this song. This song has become an anthem globally, and many people love it. I am still in awe about how far it has gone and how many lives it has touched. It just hit more than a million streams and online downloads and has been a blessing to my Fanbase; The Royals.”