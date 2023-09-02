Chizoba Muogbo unleashes her soul-lifting album

By Benjamin Njoku

In a triumphant crescendo of devotion and spiritual fervour, gospel sensation Chizoba Muogbo has finally released her highly anticipated album titled, “Eze.”

The album inspired by the Holy Spirit carries a divine message and a profound sense of purpose. Each track resonates with an undeniable spiritual energy, aiming to raise a generation of priests, a praying generation, and a firebrand for HIS Kingdom, echoing the very burden in the heart of God that has driven Chizoba Muogbo’s musical journey.

Fans can expect an eclectic mix of melodies, powerful lyrics, and a spiritual journey that transcends the mundane. ‘

Eze’ promises to be a spiritual revolution, touching hearts and souls with its soul-stirring rhythms and potent messages of faith, hope, and love.

In a world where music is often described as mere entertainment, Chizoba Muogbo’s ‘Eze’ album stands as a shining beacon of devotion, a testament to the power of music to inspire and transform lives.

According to the gifted gospel minister, the songs and their words are inspired by the Holy Spirit to superimpose the fire of revival in our time. ‘This is my motivation. This is the inspiration behind my twelve-track gospel album,”Muogbo enthused.

Muogbo, who currently resides in Onitsha, Anambra State with her family, is not just a musician but also , a devout Christian and a gospel minister. She’s known for her unwavering commitment to her faith and her musical prowess.

Having studied English Language at the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Muogbo’s linguistic finesse is brilliantly reflected in the lyrical craftsmanship found throughout her twelve-track masterpiece. Her commitment to her faith and her desire to ignite the fire of revival in our time have birthed a collection of songs that are nothing short of awe-inspiring. The album is available on all major streaming platforms as well as at select music stores.