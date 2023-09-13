China to launch online appointment, inquiry services for foreigner visas, documents

China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) will launch new services, such as online appointments and inquiries for foreigners’ visas and other relevant documents, on its service platform starting from Oct.

9.The platform’s new service menu would feature online appointments for applications for individual visas and other documents.

It would offer online inquiries about the progress of the issuance of individual visas and other documents and online inquiries about China-issued foreign permanent resident identity cards.

It would also feature online inquiries about the passport information of foreigners with permanent residence status, online service guidance, and online assistance for service users’ relatives or friends on behalf of them, said the NIA.