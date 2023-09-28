China Consul-General calls for improved economic relations with Nigeria 

By Dickson Omobola

Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, yesterday, called for an improved economic relation between China and Nigeria, saying the Chinese government will collaborate with President BolaTinubu to accomplish his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

Yuqing, who spoke at an event themed: ‘The 74th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s,’ said China intends to organise a workshop and seminar for 500 principals, 10,000 technical personnel and 20,000 government officials in Africa.

Noting that Nigeria will benefit hugely from the initiative, Yuqing said: “Nigeria is known as an ancient country with a history of thousands of years which is similar to China, and its famous Nok, Ife and Benin cultures have earned it the reputation as the ‘cradle of African culture’.

The flourishing cultural industries known as ‘Nollywood’ have provided an important window for the world to get close to understanding Nigeria.”

“The new President of Nigeria, Mr Bola Tinubu, has put forward the ‘Renewed Hope’ Plan, which sheds light on all aspects of how to build a better Nigeria. The Nigerian people are hard-working, intelligent and optimistic, and I firmly believe that Nigeria will have a brighter future.”

On the occasion of celebrating China’s 74th anniversary of its National Day, which is on 1st October, the same day of Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary of its Independence Day, Yuqing said, “In the past 74 years, the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, have successfully opened up the road to socialism with Chinese characteristics,” and that, “The Chinese people have created an economic miracle with hard work and wisdom.”

She added, taking the occasion as an opportunity, “I would like to wish all Nigerian friends a happy Independence Day!” Yuqing described that, China and Nigeria share similar destinies, both having historically gone through great struggles against colonial aggression and for national liberation.

She advocate the two countries should work together for economic development and better future.

Yuqing noted that, recently on 26th September, China issued the white paper on A Global Community of Shared Future: China’s Proposals and Actions, which comprehensively summarizes the vivid practices and fruitful achievements of China and other countries in building the global community of shared future, and fully demonstrates China’s firm confidence and strong actions in actively promoting the building of the global community of shared future.

Yuqing finally concluded that she would like to say that the China-Nigeria relations are filled with hope.

In his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin, lauded Chinese for driving growth and development in the nation, saying they have helped in the actualisation of significant projects.

He said: “We commend the people of China for their incredible spirit that has continued to drive growth and development. Your outstanding and remarkable accomplishment in critical areas such as infrastructure, technological innovations, and aerospace technology, ecological development, cultural evolution etc is most inspiring.

“The government of Lagos State cherishes the long standing beneficial relationship with the People’s Republic of China. This relationship has contributed immensely to the rapid growth of our economy especially in the areas of trade infrastructure and road construction.

“You all are witnesses to the recent completion of the first phase of the Blue Line rail transportation from Marina to Mile 2 recently launched by ny administration and in use by thousands of our people, this is one of the series of confirmation of a mutually beneficial partnership between China and Lagos State.

“May I inform this August gathering that the Red line Rail corridor is at 95 per cent completion stage, it is bigger than the Blue Line.”