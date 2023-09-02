Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Preview – team news, head-to-head

Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest in their last club action before the first international break of the season.

The Blues will go into the game after back-to-back wins against Luton and AFC Wimbledon in the Premier League and EFL cup respectively, while Nottingham Forest suffered consecutively loses in the same competitions.

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has been in fine form, scoring in seven straight EPL games.

Team News

Chelsea have had to deal with injuries in the opening stages of the season, with almost eight players out injured, including captain Reece James and summer signing Christopher Nkuku.

The club’s new signing, Cole Palmer, could make his debut after being pictured in training ahead of the game. Palmer joined the Blues from rival Manchester City in a deal worth £42.5 million plus add-ons.

Nottingham Forest had a busy transfer window with the signing of over seven players, including former Chelsea youngsters Callum Hudson Odoi and Super Eagles defender Ola Aina.

Scott Mckenna, Danilo, Wayne Hennessy and Orel Mangala are out injured with loanne Andrey Santos inineligibleo play against his parent club.

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins 6

Nothhingham Forest wins 0

Draw 1

Possible line-up

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasa. Colwill, Thiago, Gusto, Chilwell,; Enzo, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Jackson

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Felipe; Aurier, Kouyate, Yates, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi.