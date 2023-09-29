Chelsea ‘already working’ on January transfers— Pochettino

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club has started working on plans to sign new players in the January transfer window.

Pochettino confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the club are willing to bolster the squad, which has been ravaged by a series of injuries.

He said: “I think the football [we are playing] is very dynamic and now we have to work on the recovery of [injured players], like Nkunku to help us have more goals and be more solid.

“But of course, we already start to work [on January].”

When asked about the condensed fixture list in his news conference ahead of the trip to neighbours Fulham on Monday, the Chelsea manager said: “Yes, one player may not be able to cope with 70 games, but another cannot.

“But it is difficult because every player wants to play every game.

“And then you want to win. I think it is a difficult debate. It is really complicated. It is not a public debate. It is a private debate between the Premier League, the FA, and the clubs.”

Chelsea gained their third home win in all competitions on Wednesday, defeating Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup to bounce back after a struggling start to the season, with just five points in six Premier League games claimed under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.