Cheers, applause, as BJ Miah wins Dance Your Style Nigeria

By Juliet Ebirim

One against one, with no panel of judges, no planned choreography and no pre-chosen music. From house to rock, hip-hop to Afro-beat, some of the best dancers from across Nigeria, on Sunday, September 3, 2022, battled for the title of National Champion at the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style competition.

Sixteen finalists including 2022 champion, King Davinci, BBNaija ex-housemate Hermes and Dance Boss Challenge winner, Queen Extel, battled each other in four rounds, to spontaneous music from randomly selected genres, while the audience voted to determine who advances onto the next round.

As the dancers showcased their talents, versatility, personalities and dance techniques to sway the crowd in their favour, the audience indicated their preference by flashing electronic bracelets with red and blue neon lights, signalling which dancer they thought won each round.

The event which held at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos saw Balogun Jerry Ayomide popularly known as BJ Miah emerge winner, to represent the country at The World Finals, having secured majority of the votes in the final bout with Blayke.

While disclosing that it was his third tryout at the championship, the Ekiti State born dance artiste, enthused “It has always been my dream to win the competition. It feels good and amazing to have won. People celebrate winners. God knows it’s my time. I’m going to the world finals to win. I just need to win it for Nigeria.”

The 25-year-old who was born and bred in Lagos, also had some words of motivation for fellow dancers “I want to inspire other dancers out there to never give up. Keep growing and keep working hard. Don’t give up. Your time will come. I’ve been going at this for three years and I won at the end of the day.” the new dance king said.

The event which was anchored by popular content creator/brand influencer, Kiekie and multi-talented social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa had in attendance renowned Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, as well as other celebrity influencers.

2022 World champion, Japanese dancer, The D Soraki, who beat Nigeria’s King Davinci at the World Finals in South Africa, also rendered a special performance. There were beautiful cultural dance performances from dance troupe, Wow Factor, as they wowed the audience with the Atiliogwu and Ekombi dance of the Igbo and Efik people respectively.

The world finals of the Red Bull Dance Your Style is scheduled to take place in November 4, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.