Charisma G drops date of his two awaiting jams, ‘International, ‘Sho Ma Jo’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Kadiri Gbolahan Yusuf, also known by his stage name Charisma G, is a talented young singer who gained recognition for his exceptional skills in singing Afrobeat. Born on September 5, 1996, in the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Charisma G. developed a profound passion for music from an early age. His love for music is so strong that he often engaged in freestyle sessions with his friends on the streets, honing his craft and showcasing his natural talent to anyone who would listen.

Charisma G, a gifted Nigerian singer, composer, and performer, just made an exciting statement about releasing his highly anticipated new single “Sho Ma Jo.” This news follows his previous massively popular single, “For Life,” which blew up the music landscape when it was released on December 20, 2022.

Known for his remarkable versatility and expertise in different genres of music, Charisma G has cultivated an unwavering passion for singing throughout his artistic journey. In light of this exciting development, he has proudly dubbed “Sho Ma Jo,” the brand new street anthem set to captivate listeners across all demographics.

“Sho Ma Jo” is a delightful and uplifting song that exudes joy and positivity. Its captivating beats and energetic melody effortlessly compel listeners to dance. This electrifying track serves as a source of cheerfulness and tells the captivating story of a devoted man willing to go above and beyond for the woman he loves. The mastermind behind this remarkable musical creation is the talented producer, C-Mart.

In a thrilling announcement, Charisma G revealed that he has not one but two exciting new songs in the works. Fans were pleasantly surprised by the news, as they eagerly anticipated the release of his highly anticipated singles “International” and “Sho Ma Jo.” The official release date for these captivating tracks is September 29, 2023, adding further anticipation and excitement to the mix.

The highly anticipated songs “International” and “Sho Ma Jo” will soon be released on various streaming platforms, including YouTube, Audiomack, Spotify, and Apple Music. Furthermore, these tracks will be accessible to TikTokers, who can utilize them to create short video clips and participate in viral dance challenges. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the songs can also be accessed through your Snapchat account.