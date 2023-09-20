Chams HoldCo lists key achievements, assures investors

By Peter Egwuatu

Chams Holding Company Plc has unveiled its key achievements at the backdrop of the tough operating environments.



Addressing the Management of Nigerian Exchange Limited ( NGX) and stockbrokers during the company’s facts behind the figures event at the stock exchange in Lagos last the weekend, the Group Managing Director, Mrs Mayowa Olaniyan, listed seven key achievements, including changing of business model to platform model, transformation into non-operating holding structure, business expansion, development of PenCentral solution and strong financial performance among others.



He stated: “We possess the highest Fintech Lincense category which has changed the business model to platform model. Our non-operating HoldCo structure is cost effective. We have expanded Perso Bureau to include SIM card production. Chamsswitch has received certification by UnionPay Internarional, the biggest card scheme.



“We have developed PenCentral solution to resolve reconciliation problems in Pension Fund Administration (PFA) industry. Over N10 billion has been remitted seamlessly this year. We target our fintech solutions at the young ones to drive significant growth and our financial performance shows three digits.”



The Company’s Chairman, Sir Demola Aladekomo, said Chams had weathered the storm to come out stronger and would continue to play pivotal role in the technology space globally.



In his welcome address, the Divisional Head, Capital Market, NGX, Mr Jude Chiemeka commended the Board and Management of Chams for providing an up-to-date information of the Company’s financial performance, strategic and operational developments to the Exchange and Stockbrokers.