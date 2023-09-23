Centre seeks financial support to fight SGBV, cyberbullying, others

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The increasing trend of violence against women and girls is deeply rooted in harmful patriarchal, socio-cultural and gender norms and is a major challenge to gender equity and women’s empowerment.

It was the essence of the breakfast programme organized by the Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP, with support from Global Affairs Canada through ActionAid Nigeria while celebrating the psycho-socio support centre, Ireti Resource Centre at 3. To keep comprehensive counselling and support for vulnerable persons in the community.

The Executive Director, Bose Ironsi, disclosed that, since the inception of the centre, it has investigated violence and harmful practices against women and girls (VAWG) which are abhorrent human rights violations, with detrimental impacts on victims, survivors, families, communities and societies.

According to her, these practices occur every day in Nigeria, adding that most of the time they are not reported.

“Globally, it is estimated that one in three women experience either physical or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.

“These figures are mirrored in Nigeria, with 30 per cent of girls and women aged between 15 and 49 reported to have experienced sexual abuse (NDHS 2018).

“Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Pauline Tallen reported at a forum in October 2021 that over 30% of girls and women between the ages of 15 and 49 have experienced different forms of sexual abuse in Nigeria”, she said.

She explained that since its inception, the centre has been interesting, and challenging adding that there are lots of opportunities for the betterment of the community.

On the breakfast, she said, it was one of the sustainability plan to bring stakeholders including funder, government agencies and the community to see the prospect of the centre.

“We want to ensure that we are not donor-dependent. We want the organization and the community to be concerned and involved in running the centre by supporting us with finance, in-kind among others.

“We will be working in schools on issues relating to the internet and cyberbullying, technology-facilitated SGBV, to allow school counsellors to be proactive in identifying what is going on with their students. Through this process, we will be able to reach out to the parents, as well as community structures.

“This programme will maximize the impact of social media as we will train media representatives on the role to play in ensuring a safer community.

“Ireti Resource Centre which is an initiative of WRAHP, was established to provide free integrated legal and psychosocial support services in a safe space for women and girls’ survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and other vulnerable persons across communities in Nigeria, especially Lagos State.

“Since inception, the centre has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to providing holistic assistance, all free of charge.

“To date, the centre has provided unwavering support to 823 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and 138 abused children.

“We believe that developing a saving culture will not only contribute to eradicating violence among women but also create a society where women thrive and maximize their potential.

Meanwhile, the Baale, Alaye of Orisunmibare, Oba Akeem Rauf, said, the impact of the organization in the community is tremendous adding that he will encourage the rest of the community rulers to support the foundation.

“Ireti Resource Centre has been useful to the community in the advocacy against child abuse, rape, domestic violence among others”, he said.

Also, CDC Chairman, Egbe/Idimu LCDA, Rabiu Kazeem, said, the impact is positive adding that, that is why the community is supporting the activities. “When a community takes ownership of a programme, it makes it easier for transformation to take place and that is what I have seen in Alimosho. Even the trend of molestation, child abuse and violence against women and girls have reduced”, he said.

Our expectation is that more women will be empowered. Empowerment is important and if the source of livelihood is guaranteed, criminal activities will be reduced, he added.