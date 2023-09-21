CBN hosts international financial inclusion conference

Collaborate on contemporary strategies for accelerating Africa



By Olayinka Ajayi



In its bid to support economic development within Nigeria and the sub-region, the Central Bank of Nigeria has concluded plans to host the second edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (#IFIC2023).

In a statement by the organising committee, the conference themed “Financial Inclusion for All: Global Insights for Local Impact. It is a platform for global thought leaders, regulators, and other stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on contemporary strategies for accelerating financial inclusion on the African continent and globally.

“The event is scheduled to be held in Lagos on October 5 and 6, 2023, at the Landmark Event Center, with keynote speakers to include Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, Dr. Chea Serey, Executive Director, Alliance for Financial Inclusion, Dr. Alfred Hannig, and former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan,Dr. Reza Baqir.

“Topics to be explored include fintech-driven last mile solutions, leveraging big

data and artificial intelligence, inclusive product innovation (non-interest finance), leveraging payment systems to scale financial inclusion in excluded segments—women, rural, youth, and MSMEs—consumer protection, fraud, and data privacy, among others.

“Other highlights include Innovation Labs, Financial Inclusion Awards, and other side events with opportunities to showcase Nigeria as an investment destination to support economic development within Nigeria and the sub-region”.