Catholic Church confirms abduction of priest

Catholic faithful’s

…as kidnappers place N100m ransom

By Alumona Ukwueze and Faith Edoriawhe

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has confirmed the abduction of one of its priests, Reverend Father Marcellinus Obioma Okide.

The Diocesan Chancellor and Secretary, Reverend Father Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, confirmed this occurrence through an announcement in the diocesan publication, The Choice Flame online yesterday.

According to the report, Father Okide was kidnapped on the 17th of September, 2023, around 5:00 pm while he was traveling along the Eke-Egede-Affa Road in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The priest, who serves at St. Mary Amofia-Agu Affa Parish in Udi LGA, was on his way to his parish when this unfortunate event unfolded.

Also, the same road saw the abduction of six other travelers along with Father Okide.

The kidnappers have already established contact with the victims’ relatives, demanding a ransom of N100 million for the release of the Catholic Priest and the other captives. Disturbingly, the kidnappers abandoned the victims’ children inside their vehicle, where they cried for help until police personnel arrived at the scene to rescue them.

The diocese has described this incident as deeply troubling and has urgently appealed to the faithful and the general public for prayers, hoping for the swift and safe release of Father Okide.

Additionally, the diocese has called upon the kidnappers to reconsider their actions and have a change of heart.