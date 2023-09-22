Cardoso assumes office as CBN Governor

By Emma Ujah

Dr. Olayemi Cardoso has assumed office as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

A statement by the Director of Corporate Communication of the apex Bank, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, disclosed this in a statement today, Friday.

He added that Dr. Cardoso would occupy the office in acting capacity pending the confirmation of his nomination by the National Assembly.

The Director confirmed the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as CBN Governor.

Similarly, the Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, who has been acting as CBN Governor since the suspension of Mr. Emefiele, has also resigned, along with all the Deputy Governors of the CBN.