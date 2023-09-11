Captain America star, Chris Evans marries actress Alba Baptista in intimate ceremony

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Captain America star Chris Evans has married actress Alba Baptista in a ceremony at their home in Massachusetts, according to reports in the United States.

Page Six reports that 42-year-old Evans married his 26-year-old girlfriend, Baptista, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday.

An insider told the celebrity news site the wedding was “locked down tight” as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited.

The guest list reportedly included some of Evans’ co-stars from the Marvel franchise, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

A source told People magazine that the wedding was “beautiful and intimate” and that the couple “looked so happy.”

The insider said: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier, his family and friends all adore her.”

The Avengers star, Evans, and the Luso-Brazilian actress, Baptista, who stars in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, first sparked dating rumours in November 2022 when reports emerged they had been dating for “over a year.”

The couple made their relationship official in January 2023 when Evans shared a video on Instagram that showed him scaring Baptista.

While the couple have been private about their relationship, Evans said last November that he wanted to get married.

He told People: “That’s absolutely something I want – wife, kids, building a family.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also starred in films such as “The Avengers,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Baptista is a Portuguese actress who is best known for her role as Keira in the Netflix series “The Witcher.” She has also starred in the films “The Lost Daughter” and “Infinite.”