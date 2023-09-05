Candy Bleakz returns with Blaqbonez, Bad Boy Timz for new singles

Akiode Blessing Mariam, popularly known as Candy Bleakz is settling comfortably into her niche in the music industry and is constantly proving that she’s here to stay.

The Nigerian street pop singer, rapper and songwriter, who is currently signed to Chocolate City Music is famed for her 2022 hit single, ‘Tikuku’. The single earned her a spot as the first and only female artist to grace the first issue of the Turntable “Street Pop Singles” chart.

The self acclaimed ‘Ladies Dragon’ has soared to mainstream acclaim due to her ability to create and narrate stories in her songs by blending the indigenous Yoruba language and street lamba with a blend of Afrobeats and Afro-pop.

Having made a mark the previous year with the release of her debut project Fire EP replete with street anthems like “Tikuku” produced by Two Time Grammy award-winning Rexxie, she is following up with a two-track release dubbed, ‘Free 4 All’ and ‘Not Holy’, featuring Bad Boy Timz & “Not Holy” featuring label mate Blaqbonez.

On these songs, we hear pure satire – a musical portrayal of today’s dating woes, paired with heavy instrumentals. BadBoyTimz lends a hand on this track with catchy lyrics and memorable lines.