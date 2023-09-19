Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled a top Indian diplomat for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Canadian Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in the Canadian province of British Columbia in June.

Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, said the allegations against the Indian diplomat are very serious and, if these allegations were proven it would be a great violation of Canada’s sovereignty.

“If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other,” Joly said.

“As a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.”

Joly said she “expects India to fully collaborate with us and ultimately to get to the bottom of this.”

Meanwhile, Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has said that national security agencies are presently investigating “credible allegations”.

“Over the past weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of the Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar”, Trudeau said.

