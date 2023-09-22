Cameroon-Nigeria boundary dispute: CDS assures Reps c’ttee of security support

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, has assured the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on the international boundary dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon of adequate security and logistics support in the discharge of its mandate.

Speaking when members of the ad hoc committee, led by its chairperson, Beni Lar, visited him at Defence headquarters, Gen Musa said though the job given to the committee was daunting, he had confidence in the ability of the committee members to do a thorough job.

He thanked the National Assembly for its continuos support to armed forces, particularly in area of appropriation.

Earlier in her remarks, Beni Lar told the CDS that her committee was established as a result of a motion on the case of displacement of Boki local government area of Rivers State by Cameroun.

She said the House had, following this action, resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate and access the case for thorough understanding of the situation and ensure maximum security for the disputed territory.

While commiserating with the CDS on the recent loss of military personnel in Imo State, Lar noted that the committee was also mandated to ensure maximum security was in place in the dispute areas.