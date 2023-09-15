Callum Wilson signs new contract with Newcastle United

callum

By Adegboyega Adeleye

England striker Callum Wilson has signed a new contract with Newcastle United that runs until summer 2025.

Wilson, who has been Newcastle’s s leading goalscorer for the past three seasons, joined the Magpies from Bournemouth for about £20m in September 2020 and he has scored 40 goals in 79 league games for United, including two from four appearances this season —a record which has seen him move into fifth in the club’s all-time Premier League goalscorers chart.

Callum Wilson said: “I’m delighted to extend my time here. It’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to be to being a part of that.

“We’ve got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club, I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I’m close to get into the ‘100 Club’ and also becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

“There’s so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle – goalscorers who have worn the number nine – and it’d be nice to join them in the record books during my time here.”

Wilson has scored twice this season as Newcastle have been beaten in three of their first four Premier League games.

Eddie Howe, who previously worked with Wilson at Bournemouth, said: “We’re very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success.

“He’s an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I’m delighted he’s going to be with us for longer.

“He’s an incredibly motivated person and I’ve never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that’s a great thing for a striker.

“He’s always there in training and in games, wanting to score goals, and I’m sure that’ll be driving him on to achieve more and more with Newcastle United at a very exciting time for the club.”