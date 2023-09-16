CAF Confederation Cup: Bendel Insurance held to 2-2 draw

By Ozioruva Aliu. BENIN CITY

BENDEL Insurance Football Club of Benin were held to a 2 – 2 draw by RS Berkane of Morocco at the 1st leg of the Second Round preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Benin Arsenals took the lead in the 27th Minute with a goal coming from Imade Osarenkhoe.

The Moroccans equalised in the 39th minute of play through Hamza El Moussaoui following a poor clearance by Bendel Insurance.

Substitute Vincent Augustus put Bendel Insurance ahead again in the 60th minute but the celebration in the charged Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium was halted in the 78th minute with an equalizing goal by Mohammed.