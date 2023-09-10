Business owners urge Gov Eno to revive dying Akwa Ibom mall

By Egufe Yafugborhi

BUSINESS owners operating at Akwa Ibom state owned Ibom Tropicana Mall, Uyo, have urged Governor Umo Eno to urgently address failing amenities and insecurity at the facility to check mass exit of occupants.

Some of the shop owners who spoke to Vanguard weekend them some of them have moved out their businesses due to the gradual decay of the facility and frequent cases of theft and attacks as others were gearing to leave if no urgent intervention comes.

Mrs Unwanaobong Etim, a shop owner listed broken plumbing system, falling ceiling, collapsed electrical fittings and leaking roofs among structural challenges requiring repairs at the mall arising from neglect.

Etim said, “Under this circumstance, we will be forced to leave the mall because of poor management and insecurity here. But I believe with intervention of Governor Eno ,we can work together to restore the mall to its former glory and contribute to a brighter future for the state.”

However, a management personnel at the Mall said the impression being created by Etim and other complainants against the mall management was in bad faith.

“Some of the allegations are false. I must confirm that two traders left last week but we are fair to all business operators here” he said