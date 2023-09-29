Business growth expert, Oladipupo Clement empowers entrepreneurs

Renowned wealth creation and business growth expert, Oladipupo Clement, will be spearheading the highly anticipated Winning in Business Series, a virtual initiative billed to hold this October.

Speaking on the series in a chat with Vanguard, Clement said the event will take a deep dive into the strategies and systems essential for thriving in the competitive business landscape.

“It is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to equip themselves with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the business world,” he said.

The series kicking off in October, will feature a line-up of distinguished speakers who will delve into critical aspects of entrepreneurship, offering a unique business enhancement opportunity.

“From the art of effective salesmanship to comprehensive tax strategies, participants can expect a wealth of knowledge and practical insights.

Among seasoned experts expected to deliver keynote speeches at the event are, Paul Foh; Sam Adelusimo; Taiwo Akinlami who will be exploring the intersection of law and entrepreneurship; Iyke Okogwu; Ezekiel Solesi; Eizu Uwaoma, and the organiser himself, Oladipupo Clement.