Burna Boy set to ignite North America with ‘I Told Them’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the explosive release of his much-anticipated music video for the fan-favorite track, “City Boys,” Nigerian Afro-fusion Superstar Burna Boy is set to embark on a monumental tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to kick off on November 3 at the iconic BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, marking Burna Boy’s first-ever stadium performance in the City of Angels.

From there, the tour will traverse through 16 electrifying cities across North America, making stops in major cities such as Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more, before culminating in a grand finale at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 9.

Tickets for the ‘I Told Them’ Tour will go on sale in stages, ensuring that fans have ample opportunities to secure their spots at these unforgettable concerts. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday September 26 at 12PM local time until Thursday September 28 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The general public can secure their tickets starting on Friday, September 29 at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Burna Boy’s historic performance and experience the energy and charisma of this African giant as he takes centre stage across North America. His live performances are legendary, and the “I Told Them’ Tour promises to be a celebration of music and culture like no other.