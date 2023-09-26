Buhari’s incentives to teachers not yet effected, says NUT President

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Titus Amba, has disclosed that the many incentives rolled out for teachers in the country by former president Muhammadu Buhar’s administration in 2020, were yet to be affected.

Recall that Buhari had unveiled robust policies to boost the teaching profession in Nigeria by approving a special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers, increasing the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65, and the number of service years from 35 to 40.

Also,as parts of efforts to revitalise and reposition the teaching profession in the country, the president introduced what he described as “fundamental and far-reaching changes that students studying Education courses in universities and colleges of education were entitled to bursary award, stipends and automatic employments.

He directed that a special salary scale be provided for teachers in basic and secondary schools, including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance as well as a special pension scheme to enable the teaching profession to retain its experienced talents.

Also, the then president instructed that a career path policy for the teaching profession in Nigeria be designed as well as a teachers conversion programme and ICT training to stop the scarcity of qualified teachers in the school system.

Besides, he approved low-cost housing for teachers in rural areas; sponsorship of at least, one refresher training per annum to benchmark best practices for improved teaching and learning; expansion of the annual presidential teachers and schools awards to cover more categories and for the outstanding winners to be considered for National Awards and National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Awards.

But speaking yesterday, at a press briefing held by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, ahead of the commemoration of 2023 World Teachers Day, WTD, the NUT President insisted that all the mouthwatering promises by the Buhari-led government were not affected except the service year elongation which he noted, was only application at the federal level.

The NUT President said: “So many incentives were rolled out about two years ago. The key one was an increase in years of service but the truth is that this is the only pronouncement that kick-started both at the centre and to an extent at the level of our states.

“As I speak Honourable Minister, a good number of states are yet to even key into this retirement age for teachers. We just took the statistics two weeks back and pleaded to all the state governors that they should use the occasion of this year’s Teachers Day and make a pronouncement of the retirement age and other incentives.

“Let me say categorically, up till now, none of the other incentives have gotten across the Nigerian teachers and we believe that with the commitment of the Minister, the incentives that were pronounced should be given to our teeming teachers in Nigeria.

“So the answer is most of the laudable promises are yet to get across to our teeming teachers.”

He further said: “Some states have commenced actions on years of service aspect of the incentives. Aside from that, no other incentive has been fulfilled. But we believe that the new Minister will work on the incentives because he’s committed to the cause of teachers’ welfare.”

While addressing the media, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, thanked Nigerian teachers for their contributions to the development of the nation.

Mamman, who lamented the state of the teaching profession in the country, assured that he would reposition the profession for the betterment of Nigeria.