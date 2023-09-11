Buhari expresses grief over Moroccan earthquake tragedy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he is deeply saddened by the death of hundreds of people, injury to many and damage in many places by the strong earthquake that struck central Morocco.

In a personal letter to King Muhammad the V1, the ruler of Morocco with whom he said he had a good working relationship while in office, the former President said: “It is with a deep sense of sadness that I write on behalf of my family and myself to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to you and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck your country on 8th September 2023.

“I’am deeply saddened by the loss of lives destruction of property caused by the earthquake. I stand in solidarity with Your Majesty and the people of Morocco in this difficult time and pray for the swift recovery of those who were affected by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may Allah bring peace and solace to those affected.

“While extending, once again, my condolences, please accept, Your Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.”

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, explained that the letter, sent to the Royal Palace in Rabat in Morocco was personally signed by the former President.