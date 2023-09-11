Budget transparency index 2022: Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, C-River ranked low in S/South —REPORT

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa —RIVERS

Delta, Bayelsa and Cross River states have been ranked low in the South-South region in terms of transparency and accountability in the 2022 budget and procurement processes as revealed by a recent survey report.

According to the South-South States Budget Transparency Index 2022 Survey Report released by Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre, CIRDDOC, Akwa Ibom and Edo states performed creditably well in the area of budget transparency index, scoring 60 per cent and 59 per cent respectively, while Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Cross River states recorded below average performance, scoring 16 per cent, 25 per cent, 37 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

Presenting the South-South States Budget Transparency Index 2022 Report, during the South-South zonal launch and dissemination of the Nigerian States Transparency Survey Index Report 2022, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, weekend, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of CIRDDOC, Dr. Tubo Okumoko, said: “The states Budget Transparency Survey is a survey research design that takes a detailed look at the issues of transparency, participation, and accountability in the budget and procurement process at the sub-national governments and governance in Nigeria.

“The survey’s goal is to assist the governments at the sub-national level in understanding selected global best practices and benchmarks for budget transparency, participation, and accountability as well as the application of these best practices in governance.

“The likely reasons for the poor outcome hinges on the abysmal level of citizens’ engagement in the budget process, untimely availability of budget information to the citizens, and the secrecies shrouding the procurement process.

“It is recommended that there should be legal framework/foundations for all financial transactions of government, the administrative and regulatory frameworks for the management of public finance should be in the public domain.”

Reacting to the report, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Akpoebi Alamieyeseigha, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Felix Asingbi, said: “Even though the progression is low but we are making progress steadily and I think I am impressed with the progress we are making. Where we need to do well is to ensure that all the budget documents are uploaded online as at when due.

“There are no policy bottlenecks as to what we should do. Governor Douye Diri is concerned about transparency, accountability and participation, our issue is very little bureaucratic issues but we will overcome them.”