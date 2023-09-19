British Vogue appoints Chioma Nnadi as new head of editorial content

Fashion Journalist, Chioma Nnadi has been appointed as the new head of editorial content at British Vogue.

The 44-year-old journalist of Nigerian and Swiss-German descent will take over from Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief.

Enninful enjoyed a six-year tenure as both the prestigious fashion magazine’s first male and first black editor before his resignation in June.

Chioma will act in the capacity of Head of Editorial Content rather than Editor-in-Chief.

Nnadi’s appointment also makes her the first black female head of the industry-leading fashion magazine.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the London-born journalist said she is “honoured and excited to be coming home”.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that I’m the new head of editorial content for @britishvogue,” she wrote.

“Huge thanks to Anna Wintour, @edward enninful and Roger Lynch for giving me this opportunity. truly honoured and so excited to be coming home. Stay tuned.”

Nnadi will assumed her role officially on October 9,