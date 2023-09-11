Bridge unemployment gaps through entrepreneurship, Osahon urges Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Philanthropist and serial entrepreneur, Osahon Okunbo, has urged President Tinubu to tackle unemployment among youths and create wealth through entrepreneurship or start-ups.

Osahon, who is also the Managing Director of the family owned Oil and Gas service provider, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, noted that Nigeria has youthful population of about 60 per cent, making it the youngest country in Africa.

To this end, he called for drastic action to be taken in order to salvage the situation.

He observed that the unpleasant development has forced many youths into banditry and many have left the country in search of better life abroad.

In addition, Osahon stated, “it is imperative for government to provide enabling environment that would improve the standard of living and reduce the cost of living among youths.’

He specifically made reference to the US, Germany and China where entrepreneurship has contributed greatly to the growth of the economy.

He cited Germany, where about 300,000 entrepreneurs venture into self-employment each year.

He said start-ups are of vast significance for the economy, not only do they create new jobs, they also drive competitiveness and innovation.

“Similarly, China has grown to become the world’s second largest economy in merely three decades and entrepreneurship has been identified as a key factor of China’s fast growth,” Osahon stated

In his speech at the second year remembrance of his late father, Capt. Idahosa Okunbo, in Abuja recently, Osahon noted: “We are here to celebrate the great impacts of a man whose life continues to speak volumes till today. Not only are we celebrating a life well lived, but we are also setting the stage for continuity, to ensure that the vision of this great hero is sustained.”

With reference to Richelle Goodrich, he added: “You are here to make a difference, to either improve the world or worsen it. And whether or not you consciously choose to, you will accomplish one or the other.”

He described his father Idahosa, “As a man on a mission; every moment had to count for something- whether he was spending time with his family, reviewing business opportunities, or designing practical systems and solutions for adding value to the lives of others, within and outside the country.

“His legacy of impact will always be felt and celebrated. Long after today’s event is over, it is my deepest desire that your hearts will be ignited with the vision of impact and lasting change.

“I hope the core values of service, sacrifice, and significance, which my father boldly embodied, will linger in your hearts and spur you on, as you journey through life purposefully.”

Born on the 11th of December, Osahon, is an experienced entrepreneur and investor with demonstrated successes in building innovative ideas into thriving businesses, across various sectors.

He is a renowned serial entrepreneur, education advocate, art lover, Philanthropist, transformative leader, among others.