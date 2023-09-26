Bridge collapses in Enugu, as Mbah advises FG to concession federal roads to states

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Monday charged the Federal Government to concession federal roads passing through states to state governments.

He said this had become necessary to guarantee roads lifespans as, according to him: “the current roads maintenance model has failed woefully.’’

Mbah made his suggestion when he inspected a flyover bridge that collapsed on Monday on the Enugu part of the Enugu-Port Harcourt federal highway.

“It shows clearly that we do not have a sound federal road maintenance model. There is the need to adopt a new road maintenance model.

“The bridge did not just collapse. These threats could have been identified if we had routine or regular maintenance.

“The way to go is to find a way to concession these roads to states.

“States should take charge of roads within their domains and there has to be a conversation around the funding models,’’ Mbah stressed.

The governor thanked God that no life was lost in Monday’s accident.

“Today, we are here witnessing a tragedy that has just occurred. We were fortunate that no life was lost, but this could have been prevented.

“People can no longer ply this route because of this tragedy,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Gerald Otiji, has advised commuters to side-track the collapsed bridge area and ply alternative routes to their destinations.

Otiji said the alternative routes would subsist while government arrives at measures for immediate repair of the failed section of the bridge. (NAN)