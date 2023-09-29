Breaking: Tribunal dismisses Omo-Agege’s petition against Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – THE Delta State Governorship Election Petition, Friday, struck out for lacking merit, the petition brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, challenging the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwor.

The three-member tribunal panel headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, in it’s judgment, affirmed the return of Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state

The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, corrupt practices beyond a reasonable doubt.

