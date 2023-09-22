Breaking: Tribunal affirms Mutfwang as Plateau gov, dismisses Nentawe’s petition

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos has affirmed the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as Governor of Plateau State and dismissed the petition filed by Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Nentawe had approached the Tribunal challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by INEC as Governor of Plateau State alleging that as at the time of the election Mutfwang was not qualified to contest having not been validly nominated and sponsored by his Party (PDP) as the Party had no structure as at the time of the said election.

However in its judgment on Friday, the Tribunal dismissed the Petition for lacking in merit.