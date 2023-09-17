Breaking: Tobi Amusan bounces back, wins Diamond League trophy in US

By Efosa Taiwo
Nigeria sprint icon, Tobi Amusan has emerged as the winner of the Diamond League trophy for a third consecutive time.
Amusan, on Sunday night in Oregon, finished first with a time of 12.33s to emerge winner of the keenly contested 100m hurdles event.
This comes after a disappointing outing in Budapest.
On the heels of the feat, Amusan makes history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.
