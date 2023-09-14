Breaking: Tinubu appoints Zacch Adedeji as FIRS acting boss

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Zacch Adedeji as the acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).

Until his recent appointment, Adedeji was formerly the special adviser to Tinubu on revenue.

He was a former Commissioner of Finance during the administration of later Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

Adedeji, a certified accountant who hails from the Iwo-Ate area of Ogo-Oluwa local government of Oyo state, recently bagged his doctorate degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.