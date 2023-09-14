Breaking: Power restored after nationwide blackout in Nigeria

By Nwafor Sunday

Electricity supply has been restored hours after a nationwide blackout due to the collapse of the national grid on Thursday.

Disclosing this on its Twitter handle (now X), Eko Electricity Distribution Company told its customers that electricity supply has been restored in the country.

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that power supply has been restored from the grid. Thank you for your patience,” the company said.

Vanguard had reported how the country’s power supply dropped by 93.5 per cent to 273 megawatts, MW in the early hours of today, from 4,182MW recorded on Monday, this week, following a complete system collapse, due to equipment failure or grid disturbance in the sector.

The award winning paper had also reported how the Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, apologised to their customers and promised to restore supply when the situation improves.