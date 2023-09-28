Breaking: NUPENG mobilises tanker drivers, petrol attendants, others for October 3 strike

By Victor AhiumaYoung

As moblisation for the October 3 nationwide strike heightens, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has directed members, to ensure full compliance.

The strike actions was announced by Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria , TUC.

Specifically, NUPENG, said the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD; Petrol Stations Workers, PSW; Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers, LPGAR, and all other allied workers in the value chain of petroleum products distribution must comply with the strike from midnight of Tuesday, October 3.

Details later.