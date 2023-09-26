NLC, TUC to hold joint briefing to declare indefinite strike

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, will by 3 pm today hold a joint briefing to declare a nationwide indefinite strike.

Vanguard gathered that the leaders of the two labour centres have resolved their differences that made only NLC embark on a two-day warning strike with the participation of TUC.

Recall that between Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday 6, 2023, NLC embarked on a two-day warning strike to force the government to address the mass excruciating suffering of Nigerians, especially workers.

According to sources, the two centres after their separate organs’ meetings, will jointly hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. to announce an indefinite nationwide strike following the Federal Government’s failure to address the suffering and other socioeconomic hardships occasioned by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor, PMS, commonly known as petrol.

Details later