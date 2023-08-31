Breaking: NLC to shutdown economy next week

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened to shutdown the economy starting with a two day warning strike next week.

The warning strike will take place on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday September 6

The decision was reached after the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the Congress on Thursday.

Briefing journalists on Friday, the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero while reading the resolution said, “NEC in session of NLC resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and the impoverishment experienced around the country.

“To commence a two-day warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5th and 6th September 2023 to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month and to also demand that the state vacates the illegally occupied national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers. “

The NLC also resolved to embark on a mass protest and rally in Imo State within September.

The NLC raised the alarm over what it described as renewed onslaught by the government and its agents against labour unions.

Ajaero explained that the proposed strike action was necessitated as a result of the government deliberate neglect and disregard to engage the relevant stakeholders through the channel of social dialogue.

He said the Federal Government has refused to engage and reach an agreement with the organized labour on critical issues on the consequences of the unfortunate hike in prices of Petroleum which has unleashed massive suffering on Nigerian workers and masses.

He said, “There is a renewed onslaught against trade unions and its leadership by the states and its agents across Nigeria. The Police under the instruction of certain forces peddling the name of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gave invaded and occupied illegal the national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers headquarters seeking to install its own executive”